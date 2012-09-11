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"9/11 - 12 YEARS AFTER" ~ Richard Gage & Luke Rudkowski Interview [Age Of Truth*TV]
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3 views • April 26, 2020
AGE OF TRUTH TV interviewer Jeppe Severin spoke to architect and founder of "Architects & Engineers For 9/11 Truth" Richard Gage, and activist and founder of the grassroots organisation "We Are Change" Luke Rudkowski in New York City on September 11, 2013, 12 years after the world changing 9/11 incident.
Both speakers and researchers demand that a new investigation of what happened on September 11, 2001 with the Twin Towers World Trade Center collapses and the mysterious collapse of WTC Building 7 which was not hit by a plane and at the Pentagon in Washington.
"9/11 - 12 YEARS AFTER" is a short Age Of Truth TV presentation featuring the interviews with Richard Gage and Luke Rudkowski and a presenation from both AOT TV reporter Jeppe Severin and Mike Kirkeby Pedersen
http://www.ae911truth.org
http://www.werarechange.org
AGE OF TRUTH TV
http://ageoftruth.dk
Both speakers and researchers demand that a new investigation of what happened on September 11, 2001 with the Twin Towers World Trade Center collapses and the mysterious collapse of WTC Building 7 which was not hit by a plane and at the Pentagon in Washington.
"9/11 - 12 YEARS AFTER" is a short Age Of Truth TV presentation featuring the interviews with Richard Gage and Luke Rudkowski and a presenation from both AOT TV reporter Jeppe Severin and Mike Kirkeby Pedersen
http://www.ae911truth.org
http://www.werarechange.org
AGE OF TRUTH TV
http://ageoftruth.dk
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