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With Corona into the planned state bankruptcy?
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40 views • June 16, 2021
Politicians can only think of one way to combat the consequences of Corona: Financial support. Many people don't realize that these are financed with debt. What sounds like the only alternative could actually be a hidden plan - and Corona only the distraction from it.
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