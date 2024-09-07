Melbourne Freedom Rally 7 September 2024 - Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Queen Victoria Market is a great place to call our truth because there are loads of passing shoppers and many lined up for coffee or donuts. The speeches cover much about corruption at the highest level. This is a continual call to "not comply". No to transgender, no to medical mandates, no to indoctrination, no to a digital ID, no to fifteen minute cities, and the list goes on and on.