American Overreach and the Global Supply Shock, an interview with Brandon Weichert

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What happens when a global superpower stretches beyond its limits? Rising fuel costs, disrupted supply chains, food shortages, and economic instability could soon affect everyday life. The warning signs are already here. Are we prepared for what's next?
#Geopolitics #SupplyChain #EnergyCrisis #EconomicReality #GlobalMarkets
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