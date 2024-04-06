Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SPACE TIME and THE ECLIPSE: What You NEED to know about PENDULUMS/WITCHES/and the EARTH
channel image
WOODWARDTV
37 Subscribers
98 views
Published Yesterday

Since we are days away from the 2024 total solar eclipse. Some very interesting events have hit the headlines and here is one of them…


WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com


WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504


INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward


FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237


BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023


ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e


SUDDEN WAVE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@SuddenWave


SUBSCRIBE

LIKE And SHARE

Keywords
nasagravitycerncometanomalyspace timeapril 8eclipse 2024total solar eclipse 2024woodward tv solar eclipsespace time anomaliesfoucault pendulumgravitational lensing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket