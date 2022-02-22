© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Explain To A Belligerent Store Owner Why You Won't Be Wearing A Face Mask
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • February 22, 2022
Allan Stevo, author of the best selling “Face Masks in One Lesson” (https://www.amazon.com/Face-Masks-Lesson-Allan-Stevo/dp/1953847005/) — a book on how to never again wear a face mask — and "Face Masks Hurt Kids" (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09PJ6V6X6/), reads from his essay “How To Explain To A Belligerent Store Owner Why You Won't Be Wearing A Face Mask”
Thank you to those who made this video possible:
- Greg Lilley
- Garn and Angie Anderson
Follow Radio Remnant on our social media!
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChZ0nvf1DcWzMmLEU8tSA_w
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Remnant_Strong
Gab: https://gab.com/RadioRemnant
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RadioRemnant/posts
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/tTgqeP49GPmEGZbo6
Medium: https://medium.com/@radioremnant
Steem: https://steemit.com/@radioremnant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-454725
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/radioremnant
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@RadioRemnant
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RadioRemnant:2
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/radioremnant
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DCgq644NnvIf/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/radioremnant
Listen to our podcast at:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5gaLwmwIN83XDrIiZ0iCm7
Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/radio-remnant
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-911773945
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/radio-remnant
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuc3ByZWFrZXIuY29tL3Nob3cvNDczMTM3Ni9lcGlzb2Rlcy9mZWVk
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/show/2127162
Podcast Addict: https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3199015
Podchaser: https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/radio-remnant-1574400
JioSaavn: https://www.jiosaavn.com/shows/Radio-Remnant/1/F82BsKlYa0k_
Thank you to those who made this video possible:
- Greg Lilley
- Garn and Angie Anderson
Follow Radio Remnant on our social media!
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChZ0nvf1DcWzMmLEU8tSA_w
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Remnant_Strong
Gab: https://gab.com/RadioRemnant
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RadioRemnant/posts
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/tTgqeP49GPmEGZbo6
Medium: https://medium.com/@radioremnant
Steem: https://steemit.com/@radioremnant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-454725
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/radioremnant
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@RadioRemnant
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RadioRemnant:2
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/radioremnant
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DCgq644NnvIf/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/radioremnant
Listen to our podcast at:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5gaLwmwIN83XDrIiZ0iCm7
Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/radio-remnant
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-911773945
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/radio-remnant
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuc3ByZWFrZXIuY29tL3Nob3cvNDczMTM3Ni9lcGlzb2Rlcy9mZWVk
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/show/2127162
Podcast Addict: https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/3199015
Podchaser: https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/radio-remnant-1574400
JioSaavn: https://www.jiosaavn.com/shows/Radio-Remnant/1/F82BsKlYa0k_
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.