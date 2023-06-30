https://gettr.com/post/p2ksbrwa674

6/28/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole: There is no real private enterprise in Communist China because the Chinese Communist Party hates real capitalism. The CCP not only suppresses small family businesses to the utmost extent, but it also holds controlling stakes in large companies, which are turned into the CCP’s tools for money laundering. Any entrepreneur who dares to resist the CCP will be completely destroyed.#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/28/2023 【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】妮可：中共国没有真正的私营企业，因为中国共产党对真正的资本主义深恶痛绝。中共不仅对小型家族企业极尽打压，而且拥有大公司的控股权并将其变成自己的洗钱工具，任何但敢反抗的企业家都会被彻底摧毁。

