China Taps AI To Gauge ‘Loyalty’ of Party Members

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https://gnews.org/post/pk5p889a
07/04/2022 WION News: The Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center claimed to have built an artificial intelligence that can read facial expressions and brain waves to gauge the Communist Party members‘ loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party