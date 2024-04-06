Create New Account
Glen Loury + Jon McWhorter vs Leftist MN AG Keith Ellison on George Floyd, Race + Policing
Leftist Attorney General of Minnesota, Keith Ellison, goes on Glenn Lowery and John McWhorter show to discuss the George Floyd/Derek Chauvin case, his views about race, and what ails the black community in the United States. #glenloury #keithellison #jonmcwhorter

racismantifaleftistminnesotaracistminneapolisleftismagjohn mcwhortergeorgeriotsblack menellisonkeithfloydgeorge floydcolemancharter schoolshughesblack fathersderek shelvinglenn lowery

