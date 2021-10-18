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Hospitals Hurting Patients, Limiting Docs on COVID Treatments
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202 views • October 18, 2021
Hospitals are keeping a tight leash on doctors and severely limiting their ability to treat their COVID patients with safe and effective drugs such as Ivermectin, explains Dr. Robert Jackson in South Carolina in this interview with Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter for The New American. This is damaging the doctor-patient relationship and hurting Americans, he said, blasting "protocol worshippers" who are no longer practicing the art and science of medicine.
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