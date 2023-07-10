https://gettr.com/post/p2lbtrv303f
07/05/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson China Watch: The CCP attaches great importance to the relationship between the US and Taiwan. So GOP leaders should support Taiwan, because this will upset the CCP and will bolster America’s global dominance.
07/05/2023 妮可参加《温图森中国观察》节目：中共将美国和台湾的关系看得很重。因此，共和党领导人应该支持台湾，因为这会让中共难受，并增强美国的全球主导地位。
