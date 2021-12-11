Russa's Su-30 attacks F-35, activates Khibiny onboard complex

During another NATO provocation that was staged near the Russian borders, the Su-30SM fighter carried out the first recorded attack on a NATO F-35 fighter. The Russian fighter used the Khibiny airborne complex for the manoeuvre.



The pilot of the F-35 fighter later noted that it was the first time he had to confront a Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft.



When the F-35 fighter covertly attempted to approach Russia's western borders, a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet appeared next to the NATO aircraft all of a sudden. After several attempts to drive the fifth-generation aircraft away from the Russian borders, the Su-30SM unexpectedly used its Khibiny onboard complex against the F-35 (the Khibiny is a standard non-lethal weapon of the Russian fighter). This led to a partial loss of control over the NATO aircraft.



The incident did not end with the use of the weapon. Having lost control over the F-35, the pilot of the Russian aircraft began to take dangerous actions against the NATO fighter.



The incident ended as quickly as it started - the Russian fighter jet returned to the airbase, and the NATO fighter was forced to return to the airbase in Estonia.