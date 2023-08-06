Create New Account
LIVE INTERVIEW -- FROM HIROSHIMA TO HOPE IN SEATTLE!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! In this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Mary Hanson with the planning committee of the beautiful Hiroshima to Hope peace committee! They always have a peace celebrate every year on August 6th in Seattle, Washington USA at Green Lake from 6 pm to 9 pm PT. I hope you all can attend! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

hiroshimaseattlenagasakifrom hope to hiroshima

