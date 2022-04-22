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Chosen Ones: Rise In Faith And Power Like Elijah
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41 views • April 22, 2022
Treated Like John the Baptist or Elijah; let us ride the soul train home leaving our brethren to take the mantle. The devil knows who the chosen are. Let God take the lead. Time is up for the devil and time is up for us. Most cannot hear us now. They love the world too much. Let God bring us home in His way.
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