Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You may repeat this prayer
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
7 Subscribers
5 views
Published Yesterday



Very often one does not know what one could pray, that is why you could repeat this prayer after me.


Published on December 23rd, 2022 by My Shalom

On the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC


FacebookTwitterEmailShare
This is a message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen, go for more go to www.endtimemachine.com 
You can also suport Gods work bye making a donation there 


Published on December 23rd, 2022 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
gospelprayerthe two witnessesgod ywh yeshua hamashiach yhwh jesus christgods words bible

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket