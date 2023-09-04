GABON - Leader of the Coup, General Brice Oligui Nguema has been Sworn in as Transitional President of Gabon

Brice Oligui Nguema sworn in as Gabon's transitional president
The leader of a coup General Brice Oligui Nguema has been sworn in as transitional president of Gabon by constitutional court judges in a televised ceremony designed to solidify the junta's power.
Nguema was given a standing ovation by an audience of military officers and officials
In the Gabonese capital, Libreville, soldiers gathered for Nguema's swearing-in celebration.
