Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GABON - Leader of the Coup, General Brice Oligui Nguema has been Sworn in as Transitional President of Gabon
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
952 Subscribers
37 views
Published 18 hours ago

 Brice Oligui Nguema sworn in as Gabon's transitional president


The leader of a coup General Brice Oligui Nguema has been sworn in as transitional president of Gabon by constitutional court judges in a televised ceremony designed to solidify the junta's power.


Nguema was given a standing ovation by an audience of military officers and officials


In the Gabonese capital, Libreville, soldiers gathered for Nguema's swearing-in celebration.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket