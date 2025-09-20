BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #95 - Anunnaki Mind Control: Exposing the Matrix Builders & ET Factions w/ Forbidden Knowledge News
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
39 views • 1 day ago

Are we living in freedom or inside a prison built by ancient beings?


In this explosive episode, I was a guest on the Forbidden Knowledge News network hosted by Chris Mathieu where I revealed the shocking truth about the Anunnaki, the Matrix Builders, and the extraterrestrial factions that have shaped human history from the shadows.


You’ll discover:


🔹 How the Anunnaki may have engineered humanity as a species.

🔹 The hidden systems of mind control that still manipulate our daily lives.

🔹 The role of extraterrestrial factions in Earth’s ongoing struggle for freedom.

🔹 Why history, religion, and science may have been rewritten to keep humanity enslaved.


This is not just another conversation, it’s a wake-up call that will change how you see the world, the past, and even your own mind.


✨ If you’re ready to challenge everything you thought you knew, hit play and step outside the Matrix.


Connect with Chris via any of the links below:


Website - https://forbiddenknowledge.news/

Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/show/4KfI9ix3W92fAVtfZQnzhH

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/FKN?e9s=src_v1_cbl

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/forbiddenknowledgenews1/

Email - [email protected]


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

