Are we living in freedom or inside a prison built by ancient beings?
In this explosive episode, I was a guest on the Forbidden Knowledge News network hosted by Chris Mathieu where I revealed the shocking truth about the Anunnaki, the Matrix Builders, and the extraterrestrial factions that have shaped human history from the shadows.
You’ll discover:
🔹 How the Anunnaki may have engineered humanity as a species.
🔹 The hidden systems of mind control that still manipulate our daily lives.
🔹 The role of extraterrestrial factions in Earth’s ongoing struggle for freedom.
🔹 Why history, religion, and science may have been rewritten to keep humanity enslaved.
This is not just another conversation, it’s a wake-up call that will change how you see the world, the past, and even your own mind.
✨ If you’re ready to challenge everything you thought you knew, hit play and step outside the Matrix.
