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5G LED Street Lights Are Coming To A Street Near You!
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141 views • February 02, 2020
5G relay poles are starting to be placed about a quarter mile apart here in Orlando. This is a worldwide issue friends. Our streets are becoming mother boards of a computer. Please watch videos below for more information of where we are heading. Educate your family, neighbors, and coworkers while you can.
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