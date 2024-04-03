Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Scott Ritter: Ukraine will be DESTROYED as Putin Exposes NATO's Fragility
channel image
The Prisoner
9043 Subscribers
Shop now
338 views
Published 19 hours ago

Former Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joined in mid-February to react to Putin's bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson and how it reflects an ongoing warning to NATO on the perilous state of affairs of its Ukraine proxy.

https://www.patreon.com/dannyhaiphong

Buy Me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhaiphong

Cashapp: $Dhaiphong

Venmo: @dannyH2020

Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho

Mirrored - Danny Haiphong

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


Keywords
putinukrainenatoscott ritter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket