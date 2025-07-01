© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. William Makis: A rigorous review of "the largest autopsy series in the world" found that, of 325 individuals who dropped dead shortly after taking the Covid injection, "74% of the cases of sudden death were caused or contributed to by the vaccine".
"There's going to be a tsunami of evidence of the harm of these Covid-19 vaccines, whether it's harming children, pregnant women, adults."
"And my message to the politicians is... get ahead of this if you can. Don't chase after when all the evidence is out and then you're caught with your pants down."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
