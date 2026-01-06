Babylon is Fallen 6-1-26@6:23 AM

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ declaring Babylon America is fallen and so is Babylon the great city of Manhattan has fallen too.

For the Glory of Father God & Jesus Christ.

Revelation 18:4 And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication.





My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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