Babylon is Fallen 6-1-26@6:23 AM

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A word from my lovely Jesus Christ declaring Babylon America is fallen and so is Babylon the great city of Manhattan has fallen too.
For the Glory of Father God & Jesus Christ.
Revelation 18:4 And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication.
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Vicki Parnell
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