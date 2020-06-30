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Discover the Deception that 1.2 Billion People Believe in!!!!
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23 views • June 30, 2020
Find out what 1.2 Billion people believe in and have been deceived! If even one of those watches this video and repents from this idolatry then the Kingdom of Heaven will have gained one more!
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