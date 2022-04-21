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Vaccinated Pilot Speaks Out, "This is not the American way."
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343 views • April 21, 2022
6 minutes after we landed, I passed out.
I coded.
I required 3 shocks.
I had to be intubated.
I am now in the ICU.
I will probably never fly again, based upon the criteria the FAA establishes for pilots.
All courtesy of the vaccine!
th0443
I coded.
I required 3 shocks.
I had to be intubated.
I am now in the ICU.
I will probably never fly again, based upon the criteria the FAA establishes for pilots.
All courtesy of the vaccine!
th0443
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