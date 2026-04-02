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BREAKING: IRGC announces Wave 91 of Operation True Promise 4 has begun, targeting:
🔸 US steel facilities in Abu Dhabi
🔸 US aluminum industries in Bahrain
🔸 Rafael weapons industries (Israel)
🔸 US military hideout near Manama, dozens killed and wounded
🔸 Al-Tanf, Palmachim, and Ben Gurion air bases
🔸 Military concentrations in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat, Negev, and Beersheba
🔸 US bases at Ahmad al-Jaber, Ali al-Salem, and Al-Kharj
🔸 Early warning radar at UAE's Zafar base — completely destroyed
🔸 US fighter jet positions at Al-Azraq base, Jordan
4 hostile drones downed over Iran.
"America and the Zionist regime should expect far heavier and more devastating strikes. We warn residents near facilities linked to the US and Israel to distance themselves from those sites."