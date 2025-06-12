© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli occupation forces heavily fired at Palestinian civilians gathering to receive aid supplies in the Netzarim axis.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is nothing but a genocidal trap; luring Palestinians with the promise of food, only for Israeli forces to massacre them for sport.
Source @Real World News Channel
