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Space X- Elon Musk- Humanity State of Unconsciousness Prophecy
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106 views • December 06, 2021
Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon Pounders
Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon #Season2 #Episode6
You can find Elon Musk trying to create technology to surpass the human brain, revolutionize space exploration and space commerce, while being brandished in every major news publication. What is the hidden message? The Ancient texts have prophetic revelations that are written about mankind going into a state of stupor. Could this have anything to do with new tech?
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Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon #Season2 #Episode6
You can find Elon Musk trying to create technology to surpass the human brain, revolutionize space exploration and space commerce, while being brandished in every major news publication. What is the hidden message? The Ancient texts have prophetic revelations that are written about mankind going into a state of stupor. Could this have anything to do with new tech?
T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
Get your first month free
Use Promo Code: BB
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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