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The DUKE/ HUNT Murders 1997
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24 views • May 09, 2020
On Saturday, March 22, 1997, just a week before Easter, Duke asked his father to borrow his truck.
When his father told him no, Duke vowed to see him in hell
That night, he and three friends including Michael Brandon Samra, 19 at the time, entered his father’s home at 2327 Chandawood Drive in Chandalar subdivision and began a killing rampage the likes of which had hardly been seen in Shelby County prior that.
When his father told him no, Duke vowed to see him in hell
That night, he and three friends including Michael Brandon Samra, 19 at the time, entered his father’s home at 2327 Chandawood Drive in Chandalar subdivision and began a killing rampage the likes of which had hardly been seen in Shelby County prior that.
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