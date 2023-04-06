Get Prepped - Base Layers

Base layers add a large degree of comfort and additonal properties that can compliment your other clothing. Base layers made out of Merino wool offer a huge advantage to you and others should you be in any sort of situation where you have to go outside or are forced outside, from your home, for any reason. It's also a good idea to have base layers for everyday wear for work/recreation etc. They come in different weights, so lightweight for spring/summer and get medium/heavyweight for autumn/winter.
Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps
Geordie Prepper
Affiliate Links to items mentioned in the Video
Helikon Gen III Level 1 - https://amzn.to/3KoaqWC
Helikon Gen III Level 2 - https://amzn.to/413WGa3
Merino Wool Base Layer (Mens) Leggings - https://amzn.to/3Un4UYH
Merino Wool Base Layer (Mens) Top - https://amzn.to/3ZHewPb
Merino Wool Base Layer (Womens) Pants - https://amzn.to/43dPJVW
Merino Wool Base Layer (Womens) Top - https://amzn.to/412jszH
--------------------------
SOCIAL MEDIA
--------------------------
Twitter - https://twitter.com/@geordieprepper
FaceBook - https://www.facebook.com/geordieprepper
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geordieprepper/
Minds - https://www.minds.com/geordieprepper
Gab - https://gab.com/geordieprepper
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/geordieprepper
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/geordieprepper/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geordieprepper
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/geordieprepper
--------------------------
AFFILIATE AND REFERRAL LINKS*
If you wish to support my channel by shopping at Amazon, set the link below as your Amazon.co.uk Homepage.
amazon.co.uk - http://amzn.to/2CLBScx
--------------------------
Bitchute Referral - https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/geordieprepper/
--------------------------
SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY
If you wish to support through a direct contribution
StreamElements Tipping Page - https://streamelements.com/geordieprepper/tip
Paypal.Me Tipping Page - https://www.paypal.me/geordieprepper
--------------------------
PREPPER COMMUNICATION CHANNELS
--------------------------
Discord Prepper Group - https://discord.gg/255Td3q
Telegram Prepper Group - https://t.me/joinchat/EOCc8Jztt98FBhuw
--------------------------
*Affiliate links generate a commission from qualifying sales.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.