Kyle Rittenhouse county jail interview with lead attorney John Pierce, by Mike H (MikeWeaponized)

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An attorney for teen Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse plans to sue Twitter and take CEO Jack Dorsey's 'a** down' after his account was briefly suspended for 'glorifying violence'.



Lin Wood is one of several lawyers representing the 17-year-old after he was charged with shooting dead two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week.



Wood said he was locked out of his Twitter account for nine hours on Tuesday night after he started tweeting about raising funds for Rittenhouse's legal defense.



The attorney says he was falsely accused by Twitter of 'glorifying violence'.



Twitter admitted after several hours that his account was mistakenly disabled.



'I was arrested today & confined in Twitter jail falsely accused of glorifying violence. I was exonerated this evening by a finding of 'incorrectly actioned.' I am free tonight,' Wood tweeted after his account was restored.



'Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested on 8/26 & is confined in Illinois jail falsely accused of murder. Kyle will be exonerated when truth is revealed by a finding of 'incorrectly actioned.' Kyle will be free soon.'