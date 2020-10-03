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Can't get a Job less you get a Vaccine that destroys your Immune System!!
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1757 views • October 03, 2020
Doctors are calling for people to lose they're jobs if they don't get vaccinated!!
And New reports of many people getting sick from the covid19 vaccination, not to mention they admitted of using sharks blood in this covid19 vaccination!
Here are the links:
Take the jab or lose your job: Medical journal calls for a MANDATORY Covid vaccine, says ‘noncompliance should incur a penalty’
https://www.rt.com/usa/502270-vaccine-compliance-mandate-study/
Coronavirus vaccine trial participants report day-long exhaustion, fever and headaches — but say it’s worth it
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/01/coronavirus-vaccine-trial-participants-exhaustion-fever-headaches.html
Shark blood being used for covid19 vaccine
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-half-a-million-sharks-could-be-killed-for-vaccine-experts-warn-12083167
And New reports of many people getting sick from the covid19 vaccination, not to mention they admitted of using sharks blood in this covid19 vaccination!
Here are the links:
Take the jab or lose your job: Medical journal calls for a MANDATORY Covid vaccine, says ‘noncompliance should incur a penalty’
https://www.rt.com/usa/502270-vaccine-compliance-mandate-study/
Coronavirus vaccine trial participants report day-long exhaustion, fever and headaches — but say it’s worth it
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/01/coronavirus-vaccine-trial-participants-exhaustion-fever-headaches.html
Shark blood being used for covid19 vaccine
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-half-a-million-sharks-could-be-killed-for-vaccine-experts-warn-12083167
Keywords
zgoldenreporttake the jab or lose your jobthat the vaccine or lose your jobdoctors calling for punished for anti-vaxxersmedical journal calls for mandatory covid19 vaccineshark blood now in the covid19 vaccinemore sickness reported during the covid19 vaccine trailsmore patients getting sick after taking the covid19 vaccineforced covid19 vaccinations are coming
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