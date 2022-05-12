NFSC Excitingly Announce CCP Virus Vaccine Antidote on Mother’s Day

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During the live broadcast on May 8th, the Mother’s Day, Miles Guo announced an exciting news to all mothers and the world that the CCP Virus vaccine antidote developed by the scientists of the New Federal State of China (NFSC) was on the horizon to cure patients receiving no more than 4 shots of the CCP virus vaccines.