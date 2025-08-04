The Suicide Machines’ Rich Tschirhart - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 585

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup
Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Rich Tschirhart, bassist of the ska punk band, The Suicide Machines, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on The Summer Circus Tour with Less Than Jake, Fishbone, Bit Me Bambi, and Catbite. The Suicide Machines is currently supporting their newest single, Never Go Quietly.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Fender American Original '50s Precision Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Bn9v6W
Squier Affinity PJ Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/zxvo7W
Shure GLXD16+ Wireless Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/EEPM3Q
MXR M87 Bass Compressor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXv579
Tech 21 SansAmp Bass Driver DI - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OeZMgr
Fender ABY Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/2aevEa
Fender Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGoMBR
Peavey T-Max Bass Amp Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GAvbr
Ampeg 6x10 Bass Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOvMQ7
Mono M80 Dual Bass Gig Bag - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9JMZb
Ernie Ball Super Slinky Bass Strings - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRYM6B
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - June 26, 2025
Location - Metro in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH THE SUICIDE MACHINES:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/suicidemachinesdetroit
Instagram - https://instagram.com/suicidemachinesdetroit
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:39 Bass Guitars
04:38 Amp
08:56 Pedals
10:33 Cabinet
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:39Bass Guitars
04:38Amp
08:56Pedals
10:33Cabinet