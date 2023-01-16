Create New Account
Dr. Peter McCullough - Sudden Deaths & Cardiac Events EXPLODING, Parallel Health System
Published Yesterday

(Jan 15, 2023) Maria Zeee: "Dr. Peter McCullough joins us to discuss the undeniable, skyrocketing deaths and cardiac events from around the world, sudden deaths exploding in unprecedented numbers, how the public health authorities and governments are trying to cover this up, and a much needed parallel health system that has been set up outside of big pharma."


