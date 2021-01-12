CJB HAS A CORONA MELTDOWN ON ADAM GREENS STREAM 🤣

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Freedom Ministry
2093 subscribers
Well.... when ya lay down with Dogs, ya get Fleas Adam! Perhaps he will stop having this creature on his show? Probably not ...
This was originally posted by Marshall_H15 on Twatter here - https://twitter.com/Marshall_H15/status/1348499112396795904/
"Study to show thyself approved unto God." -2 Timothy 2:15
"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan." -Revelation 2:9
"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee." -Revelation 3:9
Contact me here - [email protected]
The Freedom Ministry on GoyimTV here - https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/3640248345/TheFreedomMinistry
Peace&Love
God bless
Chris Switzer