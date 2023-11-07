Manhood Discussions - Evangelizing Catholic Men

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - CMCSMen.net
Audio Timeline:
01:55 - Brian Murry intro and what he's doing with CMCE
04:00 - What is Evangelizing Men?
05:15 - Motivation for men's group in Edgewater neighborhood.
08:00 - What's happening in the Church, and why men need to step up.
08:45 - Two questions: Who and How?
11:00 - Strategy.
15:00 - Sharing the faith.
16:40 - Looking at a person's soul - Coming to Jesus.
18:30 - Getting the men's group started.
19:45 - Saint Francis 'preaching' evangelization.
22:10 - Evangelizing non-Catholic or fallen away men.
23:30 - Harvesting the field.
26:30 - Parish based groups.
32:00 - Opening the door to direction of the group.
24:45 - Catholic manhood conversion.
35:30 - Men need structure.
37:00 - Building the Church.
38:50 - We all need conversion.
42:00 - Timeline for developing a core group.
44:15 - Group meeting agenda.
49:55 - Why should men should show up to a men's group.
51:00 - Bullet points for evangelizing Catholic men.
53:30 - Sharing the most important thing to come to Jesus.
56:30 - What happens when finding a great group.
102:00 - Last thoughts.
