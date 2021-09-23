HOW CAN WE USE THE LAW TO CHALLENGE THE GLOBAL COVID RESPONSE?

Pandemic Podcast, September 20, 2021



Can any of us realistically use the law to challenge the global Covid response?



That’s the question to which my latest high-profile guest has been seeking an answer for more than a year now, having set up the Coronavirus Investigative Committee in July 2020 with a view to taking on governments and public bodies worldwide in far-reaching class actions.



I will be exploring with him what’s been achieved so far and what he has discovered after gathering evidence from more than 150 key expert witnesses. Their testimony has touched on all aspects of the physical and psychological fall-out from the global pandemic response, how it’s impacted the economy, our politics, our personal freedoms, the law itself.



Join me at 5pm on Monday 20 September when I will be asking my guest where we go from here, in or out of the courts, what we can learn from history and whether legal options offer any promise or whether we now need to start looking for more innovative and spiritual solutions.



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