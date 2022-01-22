© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scum Bag Obama called out. He sold out Israel and ruined our Country during his presidency. . Let's just send him to Gitmo now and hang his skinny little ass for treason. And take the Ho with him.
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • January 22, 2022
Very interesting discussion. These two people are really smart. It is fun for me to listen to them. Hope you learn something too. And don't forget, Obama married a Man. His wife has a penis. Big Mike. And Obama, and the Sniffer and Pelosi and Shumer and that fat ass Jerry Nadler and Shifty Shiff and Fart Face
Swawel are all part of the Cabal. And Diane Feinstein has a communist Chinese spy as her driver for 20 years. Hello ? Anybody awake yet ?
Swawel are all part of the Cabal. And Diane Feinstein has a communist Chinese spy as her driver for 20 years. Hello ? Anybody awake yet ?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.