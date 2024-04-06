Nat'l Border Patrol Council Pres Brandon Judd: Trump’s border policies worked!

President Trump’s border policies worked! Listen to National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd: "When you bring back catch-and-release, you are inviting people to cross ours borders illegally -and that's exactly what Biden has done."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.