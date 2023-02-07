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FactsMatterRoman 30 Oregon Counties Vote to Secede
Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov @FactsMatterRomanhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdCfNWjpl-M
https://rumble.com/v28llx4-30-of-counties-vote-to-secede-from-oregon.html
https://odysee.com/@FactsMatterwithRomanBalmakov:c/30-of-counties-vote-to-secede-from:7
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30% of Counties Vote to Secede From Oregon