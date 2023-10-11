The Courage of a Former FBI Agent - Steve Friend (Part 2 of 2) - Freedom Alive® Ep93

Steve Friend was a special agent with the FBI for eight and ½ years, including five years on a SWAT Team. But Steve was forced to resign when he started revealing that the FBI has become a weaponized arm of the political left. Steve testified before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee, and on this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, he reveals what the FBI does in order to get hefty annual bonuses.

Originally premiered Oct 8, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org