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The REAL WAR Has ALWAYS Been The Bankers VS. Humanity -- John Titus
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15 views • April 10, 2020
SGTreport

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John Titus joins me to discuss the FED, and to help us understand that the REAL WAR has always been between the Bankers and humanity. May God save the Republic.

John's NEW video is here:
The Federal Reserve - Kicking People When They're Down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPRMd...

The SGT Report PODCAST is HERE! Now on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

Please consider supporting SGT Report on Patron with a monthly contribution: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5104183

For REAL news 24/7:
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The content in my videos and on the SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com channel are provided for informational purposes only. Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence BEFORE making any significant investing decisions. SGTbull07 - SGTreport.com assumes all information to be truthful and reliable; however, I cannot and do not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of this information. Thank you!
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humanityeconomymoneywardangerousbankssgtreportmoney printingshot downcoronavirusjohn titusstanding army
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