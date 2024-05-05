Faith Bible Institute detailed presentation by Dr. John T. Yates (AA,BS,MAR). See www.fbiclass.com

"What is Faith Bible Institute? (from www.fbiclass.com)
Faith Bible Institute (FBI) is a Bible college course for every Christian. Students will study chronologically through the ENTIRE BIBLE and systematically through every major doctrine. Yet, basic classes meet only 1 evening each week. FBI combines solid Bible teaching with an interactive DVD Video format utilizing student workbooks, charts, 3D maps and images to produce a unique and engaging learning experience. Join the over 50,000 students who have been trained through Faith Bible Institute.
We provide everything you need!
300 DVD lessons
Textbooks & Workbooks
Tests and Grading
Report Cards & Diplomas
A Full Support Staff to answer any questions and assist you in making your school a success.
A Word About Your Instructor
Dr. John T. Yates (AA,BS,MAR)
Founder and Instructor of Faith Bible Institute since 1985.
Has taught verse by verse through the Bible 13 times.
Senior Pastor of Rowland Road Baptist Church (RRBC) of Monroe, LA (since 2001). Associate Pastor of RRBC (1984-2001), leading evangelistic, educational, youth, bus, children's, college, & radio ministries. Began preaching in 1978 at age 15."
