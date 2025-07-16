NWO: Climate change & blocking the sun with chemtrails

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Understanding the lies





There’s no climate change emergency. It’s a left wing tactic to impoverish the West in spending on something that does not exist while China and India are emitting tons of pollutants.



Blocking the sun with chemtrails is simply meant to prevent the energy and good vibes we receive from God’s beautiful creation, the sun, which provides us with natural vitamin D.