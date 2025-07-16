NWO: Climate change & blocking the sun with chemtrails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Understanding the lies
There’s
no climate change emergency. It’s a left wing tactic to impoverish
the West in spending on something that does not exist while China and
India are emitting tons of pollutants.
Blocking the sun with chemtrails is simply meant to prevent the energy and good vibes we receive from God’s beautiful creation, the sun, which provides us with natural vitamin D.