Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'CHILD SEX TRANSPORTING IS REAL!
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
115 Subscribers
121 views
Published 20 hours ago

ARE YOU AWAKE YET! THE WORLD IS POSSESSED BY CHILD SEX TRANSPORTING AND IT'S EXPLODING. SINCE THE CORRUPT LEGAL SYSTEM DOES LITTLE OR NOTHING TO STOP IT. ALL CHILDREN ARE PREY TO THIS INSANE POSSESSION. YOUR CHILDREN ARE A TARGET AND YOU DON'T EVEN KNOW IT. 1,000'S OF CHILDREN GO MISSING EVERY YEAR IN THE U.S. ALONE. THE WHOLE WORLD HAS GONE MAD NOW AND NOTHING IS STOPPING IT. YOU BETTER KEEP A CLOSE EYE ON YOUR CHILDREN. HOPEFULLY RUSSIA AND CHINA WILL NUKE MYSTERY BABYLON AMERICA AND END THIS CHILD SACRIFICE RITUAL. AMERICA HAS GONE INSANE AND ITS TIME FOR DIVINE JUDGEMENT TO END THIS HELLISH NIGHTMARE WE'RE IN NOW. WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket