© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stop Listening to the YouTube False Prophets!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • May 30, 2021
YouTube and other parts of the Internet are flooded with made up conspiracy theories at the moment. Hebrew roots people argue that Jesus IS the Torah, and that he wants us to go back to obeying the Old Testament. Right-wing evangelicals are trying to convince us that covid is not real, and that the Earth is flat. For your own sake and for the sake of the people around you, stop listening to these YouTube false prophets! Can you do that long enough to listen to Jesus? Take the next few minutes to try.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.