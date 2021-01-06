© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High+Class+Escort+Aya+Velázquez +China,+WEF+&+Great+Reset+-+Darum+geht+es+wirklich!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • January 06, 2021
Ich lass die Pluse im Namen weil es ein doppelplusguter Beitrag ist und Ich Aya ein langes Leben wünsche als Arbeiterin der Extase - wer möchte Untertitel für das Video hinzufügen ich mach mit - bitte melden
Aya lässt keine offenes Geheimnis über die _Machtergreifung_ aus
Artikel: DE: https://ayavela.medium.com/china-und-der-great-reset-8b8bca63a6ac
EN:https://ayavela.medium.com/china-and-the-great-reset-f111d297853c
#singRevolution
#goSuperHeroe
#homoHyperdimensionalis
#pharmakratischeInquisition
#globalerReset
Agenda planed scam demic new world order...
#pseudoRevolution
#orgasmicChildbirthContinuum
Aya lässt keine offenes Geheimnis über die _Machtergreifung_ aus
Artikel: DE: https://ayavela.medium.com/china-und-der-great-reset-8b8bca63a6ac
EN:https://ayavela.medium.com/china-and-the-great-reset-f111d297853c
#singRevolution
#goSuperHeroe
#homoHyperdimensionalis
#pharmakratischeInquisition
#globalerReset
Agenda planed scam demic new world order...
#pseudoRevolution
#orgasmicChildbirthContinuum
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.