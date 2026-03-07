2026 Global Collapse: Nuclear War, Supply Chains, and Survival

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com





-Author claims United States and Israel launched “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran, escalating rapidly toward global conflict.

-Iran retaliates regionally; author warns escalation, false-flag attacks, and potential nuclear weapon use possible soon.

-Nuclear escalation could trigger involvement from Russia and China, transforming regional war into global conflagration.

-Global supply chains, shipping, and trade could collapse quickly, especially if China halts exports.

-Author urges survival preparation using high-tech, low-tech, and no-tech resilience strategies emphasizing self-reliance and decentralization.





