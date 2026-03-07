2026 Global Collapse: Nuclear War, Supply Chains, and Survival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-Author claims United States and Israel launched “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran, escalating rapidly toward global conflict.
-Iran retaliates regionally; author warns escalation, false-flag attacks, and potential nuclear weapon use possible soon.
-Nuclear escalation could trigger involvement from Russia and China, transforming regional war into global conflagration.
-Global supply chains, shipping, and trade could collapse quickly, especially if China halts exports.
-Author urges survival preparation using high-tech, low-tech, and no-tech resilience strategies emphasizing self-reliance and decentralization.
