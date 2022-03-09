NYT Reporter: Jan 6th ‘Overreaction,’ “There were a Ton of FBI Informants at the Capitol.”

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“There were a ton of FBI informants amongst the people who attacked the Capitol.”
Calls Traumatized NYT Reporters "Fu*king Bit*hes"
NYT National Security Correspondent, Matthew Rosenberg, contradicts his own January 6 reporting: “There were a ton of FBI informants amongst the people who attacked the Capitol.”
Rosenberg: “It was like, me and two other colleagues who were there [January 6] outside and we were just having fun!”
Rosenberg: “I know I’m supposed to be traumatized, but like, all these colleagues who were in the [Capitol] building and are like ‘Oh my God it was so scary!’ I’m like, ‘f*ck off!’”
Rosenberg: “I’m like come on, it’s not the kind place I can tell someone to man up but I kind of want to be like, ‘dude come on, you were not in any danger.’”
Rosenberg: “These f*cking little dweebs who keep going on about their trauma. Shut the f*ck up. They’re f*cking b*tches.”
Rosenberg: "They were making too big a deal. They were making this an organized thing that it wasn’t.”
Rosenberg RESPONDS: “Will I stand by those comments? Absolutely.”
[NEW YORK – Mar. 8, 2022] Project Veritas published a bombshell video on Tuesday showing Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times correspondent, Matthew Rosenberg, speaking about the events of January 6, 2021, in a way that contradicts his own reporting.
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/pulitzer-prize-winning-new-york-times-reporter-january-6-media-coverage/