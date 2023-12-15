Tony Merkel: L.A. Marzulli - Fallen Angel Operations
91 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
"the purpose of cattle mutilations is to instill fear and spread darkness"
Keywords
fallen angelsinterdimensional beingsartificial wombsgenesis 3-15ufo phenomenonscott carpentercattle mutilationsbreeding programcollapse of western civilizationspiritual beliefshuman mutilationshybrid entitiesthe confessionalsbovine blood transfusionscow bloodotherworldly army
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos