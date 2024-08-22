Missing Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where Have All The Children Gone? 300,000 Missing In America!?!?
* A new report from the DHS Office of Inspector General shows that the U.S. has lost close to 300K migrant children.
* These children are at risk for trafficking, exploitation or forced labor.
* When you look closely, the numbers are far worse than that.
Redacted News (21 August 2024)
